(Bloomberg) -- Some of Malaysia’s opposition parties will back Shafie Apdal as the candidate to become the nation’s next prime minister, former premier Mahathir Mohamad said.

The opposition parties are Warisan, DAP and Amanah, Mahathir said in a statement on Saturday. Shafie was picked as he was among political leaders who opposed wrongdoings perpetrated by the Barisan Nasional government that was in place before the 14th general election, he said.

The parties also agreed to name Anwar Ibrahim as the first deputy prime minister and Mukhriz Mahathir as the second deputy prime minister, he said. There will be a tabling of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin soon in parliament, Mahathir said.

