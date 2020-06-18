(Bloomberg) -- Dmitry Grishin, chairman of Russian internet and gaming company Mail.ru Group Ltd., raised $100 million for a new fund for his venture-capital firm Grishin Robotics, according to a statement Thursday.

The new funding will broaden Menlo Park, California-based Grishin’s focus to new areas including online gaming, productivity tools and education, according to the statement. Previous investments include smart-doorbell startup Ring, which it has since sold to Amazon.com Inc., and scooter-sharing firm Spin, now owned by Ford Motor Co.

Fund II has already made an investment in its new sectors with an investment in Vancouver-based Ziva Dynamics Inc., whose software was used to animate dragons in “Game of Thrones” as well as characters for “Captain Marvel.”

