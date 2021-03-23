(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service announced plans to add a day or more to its standards for First Class mail delivery, and to reduce post office hours, as it struggles with declining mail volume, financial deficits and slow delivery.

“It is our path to financial sustainability and service excellence,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said on a teleconference to announce the plan Tuesday.

Current standards for the service call for delivering First Class mail in 1-to-3 days. Under revised standards, delivery time would stretch to as much as five days, according to the Postal Service plan. It also said it would “align hours of operation” at low-traffic post offices.

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union that represents more than 200,000 workers, expressed “deep concerns” about parts of the plan. In an emailed statement he cited proposals to slow the mail, reduce access to post offices and “further pursue the failed strategy of plant consolidation.”

Dimondstein cited “positive attributes” such as plans to hire 11,000 workers at sorting facilities, and to invest $4 billion for initiatives including improving lobbies of local post offices and adding shipping consultants for small businesses.

Mail delivery has remained sluggish since slowing down last year after DeJoy cut overtime and extra trips by delivery trucks in an effort to rein in costs. DeJoy, a donor to former President Donald Trump, was appointed by a Republican-majority board last year.

Parts of the plan “will harm service for folks across the country,” said Senator Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who is chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that oversees the Postal Service.

“Cuts to service standards for first-class mail, limiting hours at local post offices, and making it more difficult for people to access postal products would adversely impact USPS customers across the nation,” Peters said.

Some Democratic members of Congress have called for replacing DeJoy. Last month White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki didn’t directly answer when asked if President Joe Biden has confidence in DeJoy.

Biden can’t directly fire DeJoy, whose employment is decided by the independent agency’s board. Biden has nominated three new board members who would break Republican control of the body.

