(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ main Luzon island will experience power outages on Monday as some plants shut and higher temperature boosts demand, officials said.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Isabela, Quirino, Quezon and Camarines Sur may experience interruptions from 1 p.m., the Department of Energy said.

The National Grid Corp. placed the Luzon grid under red alert due to insufficient operating reserve. Available capacity is at 11,729 megawatts while peak demand is expected at 11,514 megawatts, according to the transmission network operator.

