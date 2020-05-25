(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:

  • Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren said he expects companies to begin receiving money through the central bank’s long-awaited Main Street Lending Program within two weeks
  • The U.S. jobless rate may still be in double digits when President Donald Trump stands for re-election in November, a top White House adviser said

  • The U.S. should give up its “wishful thinking” of changing China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, warning that some in America were pushing relations to a “new Cold War”

    • China also condemned the U.S. adding 33 Chinese entities to a trade blacklist, a move that risks potential retaliation from Beijing
  • Argentina will improve the terms of its offer to restructure $65 billion of overseas bonds after sinking into default when it failed to make an interest payment
    • Here’s a look back at each of the country’s nine defaults
  • As sections of the global economy tip-toe toward reopening, it’s becoming clearer that a full recovery from the worst slump since the 1930s will be impossible until a vaccine or treatment is found
  • Germany’s business confidence index shows companies are counting on an improvement in the second half of the year
  • Europe’s leaders may be united on the need to throw money at economies during the coronavirus crisis, but they have yet to confront how to pay for it all
  • The Bank of Israel is preparing to cede center stage to fiscal policy after leading the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Russia faces years of economic stagnation as demand for its carbon-heavy exports gradually drops
  • Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week

