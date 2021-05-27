(Bloomberg) -- The founder and chairman of Irish green power developer Mainstream Renewable Power resigned after comments last week that Africa’s energy transition was being held back by a lack of education in “tribal societies.”

Eddie O’Connor resigned with immediate effect, according to a statement from Mainstream’s parent company Aker Horizons A/S. The Norwegian company bought a majority stake in Mainstream earlier this year that valued it at $1 billion. The company’s Chief Executive OfficerKristian Rokke will take over as chairman from O’Connor.

O’Connor made the comments recently while speaking on a panel about the energy transition at the Dublin Climate Dialogues. The moderator asked him if major economies would lead the investment needed in clean energy in the next five years. In major economies like China, Europe and the U.S., he said there would be no problem with investment.

O’Connor has apologized for the remarks, calling them “entirely inappropriate and insensitive,” in a statement posted on Mainstream’s website and his personal LinkedIn account.

