Majid Al Futtaim Says Committee to Look at Inheritance Issues

Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, the Dubai-based property and retail conglomerate whose assets include hotels and a mall featuring an indoor ski slope, said a judicial committee will adjudicate potential legal disputes related to inheritance issues after its eponymous founder’s death in December.

“There is a Special Judicial Committee whose role is to adjudicate potential legal disputes related to Mr. Majid’s estate and inheritance issues,” the company said in a statement. The committee won’t “oversee the company or its business,” it said.

“As we work through this transition, our businesses are continuing their operations as normal,” Majid Al Futtaim said.

The Financial Times reported earlier that Dubai’s ruler appointed a judicial committee to resolve a dispute among the heirs of Majid Al Futtaim.

