(Bloomberg) -- One of the nation’s biggest abortion providers scrambled to cancel hundreds of appointments at its Texas clinics after the attorney general of the second-largest state declared the procedure illegal.

Less than an hour after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared the procedure immediately illegal, based on his reading of a pre-Roe state statute.

Whole Woman’s Health, which operates a nationwide chain of clinics in cities that include the Texas capital of Austin, has been calling clients to tell them not come in, said Chief Executive Officer Amy Hagstrom Miller. Many are asking to be placed on a waiting list in case something changes.

“We don’t agree with Ken Paxton about the interpretation of the criminal abortion ban, but to protect our staff and to protect our patients from the hostile elected officials in Texas, we have ceased providing abortion care today in order to protect our staff and our patients,” Miller said. “If we can reopen, we will as soon as possible in order to resume care in the state of Texas.”

