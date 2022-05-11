(Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. said it didn’t pay a dollar-bond coupon before a Wednesday deadline and doesn’t expect to make payments on other notes, becoming the country’s latest builder to default.

China’s fourth-largest developer said in a filing to Hong Kong’s stock exchange that the company’s ability to access new financing has remained difficult, and has been compounded recently by the country’s Covid-19 outbreak that has deepened an ongoing industry sales slump. Sunac said it’s appointed legal and financial advisers to help assess the firm’s capital structure and liquidity.

China’s property sector has been grappling with a debt crisis since last year, following a nationwide crackdown on excessive leverage and a string of defaults. More than a dozen builders have missed offshore note payments, including giant China Evergrande Group.

Sunac missed an initial deadline last month for a $29.5 million coupon payment on its 7.95% dollar bond maturing 2023, and had a 30-day grace period that expired Wednesday. Any failure to do so would open the possibility of it being declared in default on the obligation, and that could trigger cross-default on other offshore debt, the note’s prospectus shows.

The payment in question was the first of four dollar-bond coupons initially due in April but which holders have told Bloomberg News weren’t paid.

Nearly all of this year’s public-bond defaults among Chinese issuers have been by developers. Many others in the sector have exchanged or extended debt in order to preserve cash amid the home-sales weakness and firms’ inability to refinance offshore debt.

Sunac has been in the spotlight for months. It has $7.7 billion of dollar bonds outstanding -- among the highest for Chinese developers, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Its shares and dollar bonds have plunged some 80% since September, when a subsidiary’s letter to a local government requesting “special policy support” became public.

The following table shows bond coupons and interest coming due:

Sunac raised HK$7.4 billion ($945 million) in November from selling stock and a stake in its property-management unit. At the same time, controlling shareholder and Chairman Sun Hongbin provided a $450 million interest-free personal loan to Sunac, among numerous property tycoons going into their own pockets to aid their firms.

The developer, which still hasn’t released 2021 results, reached a debt-payment crossroads this quarter after repeated downgrades from credit raters. It was able to push out over 18 months a 4 billion yuan ($595 million) payment due April 1. The first 10% of that bond’s principal repayments is due May 15, before three other dollar-bond coupons’ grace periods end. Meanwhile, a 1.44 billion yuan note is set to mature June 13.

