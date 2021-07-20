(Bloomberg) -- The capital city of one of China’s most populous provinces saw record daily rainfall that led to widespread flooding, power outages and the death of at least one person, state-media said.

The city of Zhenghzou in the central province of Henan saw 457.5 millimeters (18 inches) of rain fall in the 24 hours through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the highest since records began for the city of more than 10 million people, the official Xinhua news agency reported. That included a record 201.9 millimeters (8 inches) in a single hour, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Henan is a major producer of agricultural products and machinery, while Zhengzhou is home to a large plant owned by Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., more commonly known as Foxconn.

Pictures published by state media showed large sections of city roads submerged, while videos posted on social media showed passengers in flooded-out subway cars. At least one person was reported to have been killed in the flooding, the state-run People’s Daily newspaper reported.

The flooding shortly after key Chinese cities warned that homes and factories face new power outages as historic demand and supply shortages strain energy grids. Eleven provinces including eastern manufacturing hubs and landlocked central China reported record demand and peak-load surges last week, amid hot weather.

