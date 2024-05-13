(Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s biggest crop traders are battling to acquire Australia’s largest cotton processor, hoping to strengthen their sources of supply and presence close to major global buyers in Asia.

Louis Dreyfus Co. and Olam Agri Holdings Ltd. have progressively outbid each other for Namoi Cotton Ltd. since January, with the takeover frenzy driving a jump of more than 50% jump in the company’s shares.

The latest offer from Olam Agri values Namoi at around A$144 million ($95 million), but if the past four months are any guide, it’s unlikely to be the last salvo. The trader also faces a significant hurdle in its pursuit of the cotton company — a 17% stake held by Louis Dreyfus.

Namoi offers supply diversity and the potential to offset weak output from other producers including the US, where both traders have operations. It also provides processing heft close to manufacturing hubs such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, where cotton can be used to make clothes and homewares.

“It really comes down to the companies wanting to geographically spread their risk,” said Gerald Smith, an agricultural counselor at the foreign service branch for the US Department of Agriculture in Canberra. Close proximity to Asia makes investment in Australian cotton attractive, he added.

Namoi started as a growers co-operative 62 years ago in the small rural town of Wee Waa in the state of New South Wales, and operates about a quarter of the nation’s processing plants. Most of what the country produces is exported, and Australia is expected to be the third-largest shipper in 2023-24.

Australia has 41 processing plants — known as gins — according to industry group Cotton Australia. Namoi has 10, while Olam Agri’s Queensland Cotton unit operates nine, including two joint ventures. Louis Dreyfus has three.

The combination of Namoi and Queensland Cotton will unlock new opportunities for both businesses as well as growers, an external spokesman for Olam Agri said, citing comments from a May 9 bidder’s statement.

A spokesperson for Louis Dreyfus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The outlook for Australian cotton production is bullish, but the nation is the world’s driest continent and is prone to long dry spells that can wilt crops. The country is expected to produce 5 million bales during 2024-25, the fourth largest crop on record, according to a Friday report from the USDA.

