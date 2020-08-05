(Bloomberg) -- Major cruise lines are suspending U.S. cruise operations until at least the end of October as they struggle to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

The trade group, known as CLIA, had previously suspended operations until Sept. 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has separately issued a “no-sail” order until the end of September, but the latest announcement moves the timeline out by another month.

“This is a difficult decision as we recognize the crushing impact that this pandemic has had on our community and every other industry,” CLIA said in the emailed statement Wednesday.

