(Bloomberg) -- Major cruise lines such as Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will require Covid-19 tests for guests and crew, as well as masks whenever social distancing isn’t possible, the latest steps toward getting the pandemic-crippled industry sailing again.

Brian Salerno, senior vice president of maritime police for trade group Cruise Lines International Association, announced the move on Monday during a conference call with executives and journalists. The association represents Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., among others.

The announcement comes on the same day that Royal Caribbean and Norwegian’s joint health panel unveiled its recommendations for a return to cruising. Carnival, the industry giant, worked separately on its research and best practices.

The companies are seeking a nod from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to return to sailing. A CDC “no sail” order that prevents the companies from sailing U.S. waters expires at the end of the month, but the federal agency has previously extended the order.

Carnival Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said his company needs about 30 days to prepare to resume to operations once the industry gets a go-ahead.

