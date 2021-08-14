(Bloomberg) -- A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Haiti’s coast Saturday, toppling homes and likely causing deaths in the disaster-pone Caribbean nation.

The quake hit 7.5 miles northeast of the town of Saint-Luis du Sud on the country’s Tiburon Peninsula. Officials said deaths were likely and social media filled with images of rubble-filled streets in the city of Les Cayes.

The earthquake had “caused several losses of human life and material in several geographical departments of the country,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote on Twitter. “I will mobilize all the resources of my administration to help victims.”

The tremor took place on the same fault line that caused the devastating 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people in Haiti, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no initial tsunami warnings.

“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. “Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response.”

