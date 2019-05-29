Major Flooding on U.S. Rivers Increases 63% Over Last Five Days

(Bloomberg) -- The United States Geological Service and NOAA are reporting that 415 river gauges in the U.S. show flood conditions as of 9:26 AM New York time on May 29.

346 flood locations were in flood status on May 24

Major flooding occurring in 78 locations, was 48

20 locations are at major flooding on the Mississippi River, was 11

12 locations are at major flooding on the Arkansas River, was 5

Missouri has 18 locations in major flood status, was 9

Illinois also has 18 locations in major flood status, was 9

Click here to track storm moving across Midwest

Click here for USDA crop progress by state

Click here for soy, wheat, and corn barge movement totals on Mississippi Lock 27, the last transit point before export elevators in New Orleans

To contact the reporter on this story: Kevin Varley in Washington at kvarley@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joshua Robinson at jrobinson37@bloomberg.net, Kristy Scheuble

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.