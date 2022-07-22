(Bloomberg) -- Major Food Group (MFG) exited an agreement with JDS Development Group to manage a forthcoming 90-story tower, 259-unit tower in Miami. Apartment prices will range from $1.6 million to $11 million.

Originally named Major, the hotel-condo will now be called 888 after its location, 888 Brickell Avenue. JDS is moving forward with the development and launch sales in the fall, according to a company representative. It will likely announce a new hotel partner by end of year and break ground early next year, says to a source close to the project.

“In mutual alignment, Major Food Group and JDS Development Group have come to the decision not to proceed in their collaboration on the MAJOR tower,” a joint statement read. “Both JDS and MFG wish each other the best as each company continues to expand and evolve in Miami and beyond.”

MFG is the hospitality team behind New York’s Carbone and the Grill restaurants. They announced their partnership with Michael Stern’s JDS in December, marking MFG’s first real estate debut. The two companies released detailed aspirations in May this year which outlined plans for its interior and public spaces.

The plan originally featured a 24-hour room service from a MFG-run kitchen. Residents and guests would have the option to hire a chef from the kitchen to cook in apartments and hotel rooms. MFG also planned to brand and manage the building’s four restaurants and a massive, 120,000 square foot private club, all designed by Ken Fulk.

Studio Sofield will remain as a designer for the project. Fulk is no longer involved.

MFG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

