(Bloomberg) -- India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will appoint the chairman of Saudi Aramco to its board in what may be the precursor to a revived investment deal between the two energy giants.

Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Aramco chairman and governor of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, will join the Indian conglomerate as an independent director, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the Reliance annual general meeting.

Reliance, the operator of the world’s biggest refining complex, agreed to sell a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business to Aramco, but the sale was delayed after the pandemic eviscerated energy demand. The deal was initially expected to be concluded by March 2020 with the investment valued at $15 billion.

With the global recovery from Covid-19 accelerating and oil prices rebounding, the appetite for big deals may be returning. Reliance and Aramco have revived talks on the transaction that was first announced in 2019, the Financial Times reported in April.

Saudi Arabia has a history of tie-ups with India, a key market for its oil. The kingdom’s wealth fund -- Public Investment Fund -- recently invested about $1.3 billion in Reliance’s retail unit, its third investment in the conglomerate.

Oil-to-chemicals is Reliance’s key business, contributing about 60% of the conglomerate’s revenue in the year ended March. Its Jamnagar refining complex has the capacity to process about 1.36 million barrels of oil a day.

