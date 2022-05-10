(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball said it’s settling a complaint by minor league players about “poverty” wages, avoiding a trial with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake that could have tarnished the league’s reputation.

Lawyers for both sides in the long-running litigation said in a court filing Tuesday that they’ve reached a tentative settlement but need until July 11 to finalize the deal. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed in the filing.

The judge overseeing the case agreed to call off the jury trial that was set for June 1 in San Francisco.

