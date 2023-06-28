(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball has signed a multiyear deal with GameChanger, a youth sports scorekeeping and live-streaming service, in an effort to grow the sport at a grassroots level.

As part of the arrangement, MLB will use GameChanger highlights in coverage of the upcoming draft in July and feature its baseball and softball content from youth events regularly on MLB Network and MLB.com. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“I could not think of, in our world, a more natural partnership,” said Sameer Ahuja, president of GameChanger, which is owned by retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.

GameChanger will gain access to MLB content, including instructional videos for coaches and parents, along with in-game pro-baseball highlights for its platform. The GameChanger app, which streams more than 2 million games annually, provides scoring, team management and video highlights for a variety of youth sports including basketball, football and volleyball.

Dick’s acquired GameChanger in 2016 for an undisclosed sum. Dick’s executives have said on conference calls with analysts and investors that they’ve made team sports a priority category. The retailer has had a longstanding relationship with Little League Baseball and Softball and sells a wide array of MLB merchandise.

MLB plans to integrate GameChanger’s streaming and scoring services into its own youth tournaments, such as the RBI World Series and the High School All-American Game.

David James, vice president of baseball and softball development at MLB, said the agreement will help its youth programs bridge the technology gap and provide greater access for small leagues in underserved and low-income communities.

“This is an important relationship,” said James. “Ultimately, it helps us grow the game even more.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.