(Bloomberg) -- Major League Soccer announced its return to play starting July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

All 26 clubs will participate in a group stage tournament that will count toward the regular season, followed by knockout rounds with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League. The finals will be held August 11.

All essential club members will undergo testing prior to traveling to Orlando, upon arrival and then every other day for two weeks. The Walt Disney Co. resort and the Swan and Dolphin Hotel will provide enhanced cleaning of all all venues and enforce capacity-management.

The league plans to continue the season in its home markets after the tournament is completed.

