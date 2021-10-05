Majority of BAME Staff in Finance Say They Face Workplace Bias

Two thirds of U.K. financial services workers from minority backgrounds have faced discrimination at their workplaces, according to a survey of 800 employees from more than 400 companies.

About 28% of staff from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds said discrimination was holding back their career, according to the Race to Equality report by Reboot., a network of senior Black, Asian and minority ethnic executives. It also found that 41% of ethnic minority staff thought their employers weren’t demonstrating a full commitment to creating an inclusive environment.

The survey comes after data showed the City of London is making slow progress on narrowing the gender pay gap, with women in investment banks earning 56 pence for every pound that men earned when comparing their average hourly pay.

