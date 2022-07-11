(Bloomberg) -- Nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters say they would prefer someone other than President Joe Biden as their party’s candidate in the 2024 election, underscoring the political headwinds the White House faces as inflation soars and Americans sour on the president’s performance.

Of the 64% of respondents who said they wanted a different candidate in the upcoming election, a third cited Biden’s age as the reason for their preference. At 79, Biden is the oldest president in US history. Some 32% of respondents to the survey by the New York Times and Siena College cited the president’s job performance, while one in 10 said he was not progressive enough.

Biden’s support has eroded among Democrats -- only 70% now approve of the job he has done -- and particularly independents, with nearly half saying they disapprove strongly of how he’s handled his time in office. Overall, only a third of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance while only 13% said the nation was on the right track -- signaling a bleak outlook unseen since the 2008 financial crisis.

Biden’s struggles appear largely linked to similar economic anxieties, with three-quarters of respondents saying the economy was “extremely important” to them. Biden has also come under pressure to address a spate of high-profile mass shootings and the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, though the narrowly divided Congress offers few legislative opportunities.

Despite concerns about his age and performance, Biden retains a key advantage: Voters appear to dislike his potential competitors even more. Within the Democratic Party, Biden has consistently led in a series of recent YouGov polls that pit him against potential challengers, including Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Senator Bernie Sanders, the progressive independent from Vermont. Biden has even led in those surveys against Michelle Obama, the popular former first lady who has said she has no interest in running.

There’s also little indication voters believe they made a mistake in electing Biden over former President Donald Trump. The New York Times poll shows Biden leading the Republican standard-bearer 44% to 41% in a hypothetical rematch. Biden has said repeatedly that he plans to run again in 2024, and in the past century only one sitting president -- Lyndon B. Johnson -- has opted not to seek a second term.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.