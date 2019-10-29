(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. President Dennis Muilenburg testifies before lawmakers in both houses of Congress this week for the first time since a pair of the planemaker’s 737 Max jets crashed, killing 346 people.

Tuesday he is scheduled to be questioned by the Senate Commerce Committee, followed by an appearance Wednesday before the House Transportation and Infrastructure panel.

Here are the latest developments:

Chairman Opens Hearing With Promise to Find Out What Went Wrong

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker opened the hearing promising family members, some of whom are in the chamber, that they would get to the bottom of what went wrong and keep it from happening again.

“Both of these accidents were entirely avoidable,” Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, said as he gavelled the hearing to order. “We cannot fathom the pain experienced by the families of those 346 souls who were lost.”

Senators are expected to sharply question Muilenburg in a hearing that will likely last several hours. After Muilenburg, the panel will hear from Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, and Christopher Hart, a former NTSB chair who oversaw a multinational review that found several shortcomings in the FAA’s certification of 737 Max.

“These families deserve answers, accountability and action, and the public deserves no less,” Wicker said.

-- Ryan Beene

Muilenburg, Asked if He Will Resign, Says That’s Not His Focus

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, asked by reporters if he plans to resign, said that’s not his focus and reiterated that company is focused on safety.

Muilenburg, speaking before the hearing, said he’s committed to doing everything he can to ensure accidents like this never happen again.

“We’re responsible for our airplanes,” Muilenburg said.

In written testimony prepared for the hearing, Muilenburg said “We know we made mistakes and got some things wrong.”

-- Kasia Klimasinska

Key Events:

Testimony begins one year from the date when a Lion Air 737 Max plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board. It will be the first time Muilenburg takes questions from lawmakers since the crash and a subsequent one by an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max in March that killed all 157 people on board that led to the worldwide grounding of the company’s top-selling and most profitable passenger jet.

Uncertainty over when the Max 7 family will fly again is rippling through the airline industry and Boeing’s finances. The U.S. manufacturer’s bill is $9.2 billion and rising, as it faces questions about the plane’s development and its own transparency. Boeing is aiming for a return to service later this year but some airlines have pulled Max flights through next year.

Lawmakers have indicated they want to ask whether Boeing had too much sway in certifying the 737 Max through a longstanding program at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration that deputizes company employees to issue safety approvals on the agency’s behalf.

A report released Friday by Indonesian investigators highlighted the role of designees in approving the 737 Max design, including what investigators have flagged as a key vulnerability in the jet’s flight controls that malfunctioned during the fatal crashes.

