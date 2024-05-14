(Bloomberg) -- Edgewell Personal Care Co., the owner of the Banana Boat sunscreen and Schick razor brands, is putting debt payment ahead of acquisitions due to high interest rates in the US.

The company plans to pay off its floating-rate debt by the end of the current fiscal year, Chief Executive Officer Rod Little said in an interview. Edgewell would then be left with only fixed-rate debt at an interest rate of about 4.5%, he added. In its latest quarter, Edgewell reported higher interest rates on the revolving credit facility that it used to acquire the Billie and Cremo shaving and razor brands.

“We have been focused on debt reduction,” Little said. “With debt being expensive in this moment, we’re getting all of our floating-rate debt effectively paid down to zero.”

The company announced the purchase of Cremo for $235 million in 2020 and bought women’s razor maker Billie Inc. the following year for $310 million. Along with lowering its liabilities, Edgewell is using cash to fund growth initiatives and repurchase stock, Little said. The company has a “high bar” for acquisitions and isn’t actively looking at any targets, he added. The company also isn’t planning to stray from its existing categories.

“Our strategic bullseye zone is sun and skin care,” he said. “And we’ve got some holes in our portfolio there.”

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company has about $1.4 billion in debt outstanding. The ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stood at 3.7 times at the end of last fiscal year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its $750 million in senior unsecured bonds due in 2028 yielded 6.3%, while its $500 million in notes due in 2029 yielded 6.2%. Edgewell has used $111 million of its $425 million revolving credit facility.

Edgewell, which also makes Hawaiian Tropic sunscreens, reported sales that trailed estimates in its latest quarter, hurt by weakness in North America. Little said budget-conscious shoppers have reduced trips to drug stores such as CVS, where Edgewell sells many of its products, in favor of dollar stores and club retailers.

In a move to save costs, Edgewell is discontinuing its Stayfree feminine pads brand. It’s focusing on selling fewer products under the more popular Carefree label, although several Stayfree items will still be available for two to three years as they’re phased out, Little said.

“There was definitely an opportunity to better connect with consumers with a single brand,” Little said. “Carefree has the better equity. Consumers like it, trust it better, just based on history and sales volume.”

