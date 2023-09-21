(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said that there might still be an interest-rate hike in October and rejected bets on cuts in the spring.

“I’m not saying that at our next meeting we’re going to hold” rates, he told the Irish Independent in an interview published Thursday.

Still, even inflation above the ECB’s 2% target might not force additional action, he said.

“If inflation stays the same, it doesn’t necessarily mean that interest rates will go up,” Makhlouf said. “They could just stay where they are for longer.”

The ECB last week raised borrowing costs for a 10th time and economists expect it to keep the deposit rate at a record 4% until at least June.

“My view at the moment is that March is probably too early and certainly people should not be planning on the basis that March will be the start of this,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.