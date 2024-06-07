2h ago
Makhlouf Says It’s Unclear How Fast ECB Will Carry On, If at All
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- It’s not clear when the European Central Bank will lower interest rates again — or if at all — as the inflation outlook remains uncertain, according to Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf.
- “We’re now confident that the disinflation process is working. It doesn’t mean incidentally, that we know how fast we’re going to carry on or if at all because — this is the phrase we’ve been using — the road is bumpy,” he said in interview with RTE Radio 1
- “In some sectors in the European economy, especially services, we’ve seen inflation much stronger there, wage growth much stronger. So it’s not absolutely clear as to the pace of the disinflation process, but at least it is working so we’re more confident there”
- NOTE: ECB Officials Caution Against Any Rush for More Rate Cuts
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.