(Bloomberg) -- There’s currently no reason for the European Central Bank to add monetary stimulus, though the outlook could change by the time officials meet in two weeks, according to Irish policy maker Gabriel Makhlouf.

“We have to remain absolutely vigilant,” Makhlouf said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Anna Edward and Matt Miller. “Right now in terms of monetary policy, I don’t think there is -- one month on from our previous projections -- there is new evidence to make us change our minds.”

The ECB is heading into its Oct. 29 meeting against the backdrop of surging virus infections that have forced euro-area government to impose restrictions on travel and business. Some officials including President Christine Lagarde have already warned that the curbs could hurt the economic recovery, yet policy makers also see strong reasons not to rush into expanding support.

Economists expect the ECB to top up its 1.35 trillion-euro ($1.6 trillion) emergency purchase program before the end of year. December is the most likely month for a decision, partly because the Governing Council will receive new growth and inflation forecasts and have more time to evaluate the economic damage.

“We live in extraordinary circumstances, the degree of uncertainty that we’re in right now is probably unknown,” Makhlouf said, adding that there’s always a risk of a double dip recession. “Nothing is off the table.”

