(Bloomberg) --

Government moves to ease increases in the cost of living must be “targeted” because of their potential impact on inflation, Ireland’s central bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf warned.

“Those sort of support packages have their place, but they need to be targeted because the distributional impact of inflation is not neutral,” the European Central Bank Governing Council Member said in an interview in Paris on Wednesday. “I’d be concerned if we went overboard, if governments decided to make very big investments in supporting energy inflation and costs of living because it could backfire.”

Ireland’s government said this month it would increase fuel welfare payments and double a planned energy credit as part of a 505 million euro ($568 million) package to help families hit by rising prices. Still, measures such as those could only serve to worsen inflation if not managed properly, Makhlouf said.

The governor’s comments echo those of German Finance Minister Christian Lindner earlier this month who expressed skepticism about “temporary VAT cuts” because of their potential to spur inflation.

“Every country’s response to energy prices will depend on its own circumstances and the way it affects inflation,” Makhlouf said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.