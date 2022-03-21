(Bloomberg) -- Donnel Baird, chief executive officer and founder of BlocPower, built a climate technology company committed to rapidly greening American cities by replacing fossil fuel-equipment with electric alternatives. He does this in one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases: buildings.

In this episode of Bloomberg’s Gamechangers, Baird explains how a simple idea to change the way we think about where we live could have an outsized effect on the fight to slow global warming.

