Sprint Corp. has been unable to turn the corner in its core business, the company said as it told regulators its purchase by T-Mobile US Inc. would set up a stronger competitor to mobile industry leaders AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

Sprint, the smallest of the top four U.S. nationwide providers, offers a poor network experience that is sending customers fleeing at an increasing rate, the carrier told the Federal Communications Commission in a Sept. 21 meeting, according to a filing posted Wednesday on the agency’s website.

The company’s revenue is dropping, it can’t do much more cost cutting after eliminating about US$10 billion in annual costs, and it can’t afford needed investments, according to the filing. A spokesman for Sprint, which is based in Overland Park, Kansas, declined to comment on the filing.

Sprint and T-Mobile have been pitching their deal as a combination of underdogs trying to better compete against AT&T and Verizon.

The prospect of reducing a field of four competitors to three has triggered concerns about whether consumers will see higher prices and poorer service. The FCC and Justice Department are vetting the transaction, which was announced April 29.

Sprint in August posted its 12th straight quarter of growth in phone subscribers, a winning streak AT&T can’t match. Those results provided an example of robust competition that critics say will go away. Sprint also reported net income of $176 million in the period ended June 30, surprising analysts who had forecast on average a loss of $59.6 million.

Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure at a June hearing told lawmakers that Sprint had lost $25 billion over the past decade and was on a path that was “simply not sustainable.”

There is “no obvious path to solve key business challenges” for Sprint, the company told the FCC, according to the filing.

The merger with T-Mobile “will create a much stronger competitor with the scale and resources to disrupt AT&T and Verizon,” according to the filing. Representatives of Sprint and T-Mobile attended the meeting, according to the filing.