(Bloomberg) --

The soaring price of electricity, particularly in Europe, is once again causing a search for alternative sources of power. Obviously there’s a lot of interest in wind and solar—the classic renewables. But due to their intermittency, it’s difficult to use them to sustain the power grid without some kind of backup. Re-enter nuclear power. On this episode of Odd Lots, Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway speak with Meredith Angwin, the author of “Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid” and a long time energy researcher. She makes the argument that nuclear, which has been falling out of favor in many countries, is safe, clean, sustainable and the answer to concerns about grid reliability.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.