(Bloomberg) -- Malawian electoral authorities are due to announce the results of last week’s presidential election on Monday after the High Court overturned an opposition injunction against their release pending a recount of the ballots.

With 75% of votes counted, Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika was leading with 40.49% support, while main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera from the MCP had 35.44%. Vice President Saulos Chilima was third with 18.25%.

