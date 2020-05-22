(Bloomberg) --

The head of Malawi’s Electoral Commission tendered her resignation, a year after elections that were annulled by the Constitutional Court because of widespread irregularities.

Jane Ansah, who announced her decision in an interview with the state-run Malawi Broadcasting Corp. on Wednesday, has been the target of nationwide protests over the commission’s handling of the ballot in February last year that saw President Peter Mutharika secure a second term.

The result was set aside by the country’s second-highest court, which found there had been a raft of irregularities including the use of correctional fluid to alter tallies, and ordered fresh elections.

The judgment, which was scathing of the electoral commission, was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal, the country’s top judicial authority, after an appeal by Mutharika.

New elections are scheduled for July 2, and the successful candidate will have to win an outright majority rather than simply the most votes as in the past.

