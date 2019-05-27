(Bloomberg) -- Malawi’s incumbent president, Peter Mutharika, won a second five-year term after the High Court overturned an opposition injunction against the release of results from a May 21 election.

Mutharika, the leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, secured 38.6% support, while Lazarus Chakwera, who heads the main opposition Malawi Congress Party, got 35.4%, Malawi Electoral Commission Chairwoman Jane Ansah told reporters in Blantyre, the commercial capital, on Monday. Vice President Saulos Chilima, who quit the DPP last year in protest at the government’s perceived failure to clamp down on graft, won 20.2% backing.

Mutharika, 78, an international and constitutional law expert who studied at the University of London and Yale and taught at Rutgers University, has said he will put the southern African nation on the path to becoming a middle-income country by 2030.

