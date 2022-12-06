(Bloomberg) -- Police in Malawi arrested the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a week after the authorities detained the southern African country’s vice president and charged him with graft.

The arrest risks drawing criticism from donors including the US and the UK at a time when Malawi’s government is desperate for financial support to alleviate shortages of food, fuel and fertilizer. Last month, the country became the first low-income nation to receive financing from the International Monetary Fund under a new tool intended to help countries cope with global food-price shocks.

The authorities arrested Martha Chizuma in a pre-dawn raid on Tuesday and drove her in her pajamas to a police station in the capital, Lilongwe, where she was charged with making comments that might prejudice subjects of judicial proceedings, the police said in a statement. She was released after posting bail, Zodiak Broadcasting Station reported, citing her lawyer, Martha Kaukonde.

“Malawi Police Service arrested Ms. Chizuma following a complaint that was lodged by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Steve Kayuni, who alleged that he was injured by allegations made by the ACB director-general in a leaked audio clip in January,” the police said.

‘Unceremonious Arrest’

President Lazarus Chakwera said he had been unaware of plans to detain Chizuma. She had been expected to attend a meeting of the National Integrity Committee, but was unable to because of her “unceremonious arrest,” his office said in an emailed statement.

“Although I welcome the reports that she has been released, I have every intention of seeing that an inquiry into her arrest is concluded and any wrongdoers who have abused their office in this incident are held accountable,” Chakwera said.

Six months ago, Chakwera fired his head of police and said he would no longer delegate duties to Vice President Saulos Chilima after they were named in a corruption probe. The pair were among more than 50 public officials to be linked to Zuneth Sattar, a Malawian now based in the UK who is alleged to have paid bribes to win state contracts worth more than $150 million. Sattar has denied wrongdoing.

Read: Malawi President Fires Senior Officials in Crackdown on Graft

Chilima was arrested by the authorities on Nov. 25 and charged with multiple offenses including receiving a $280,000 bribe, the Malawi Nation reported on Nov. 26. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, the BBC said.

Justice Minister Titus Mvalo also told legislators in Lilongwe on Tuesday that the government was unaware of Chizuma’s arrest and only learnt about it through the media.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.