Malawi police arrested scores of people as voters headed to the polls Tuesday for a court-ordered rerun of an election in the land-locked East African nation.

Opposition supporters accosted officials of the President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party who they allege were heading to voting stations in the commercial capital, Blantyre, to interfere in the casting of ballots. The DPP said the people were election monitors.

Malawi Electoral Commission Chairman Chifundo Kachale confirmed the incident and arrests, and called on citizens to report irregularities to the police. “Let all stakeholders ensure that their players are acting according to the law,” Kachale told reporters. “If anybody breaks the law, they will be dealt with accordingly.”

Malawi’s Supreme Court of Appeal, the top judicial authority, last month upheld the Constitutional Court’s annulment of a chaotic May 2019 vote that handed Mutharika a second five-year term. It also ordered that the successful candidate must win an outright majority rather than the most votes as in the past.

The election pits the DPP against a united opposition headed by Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party and Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Party. Polls are scheduled to close at 6 p.m. local time. About 6.8 million Malawians are registered to vote.

