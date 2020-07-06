(Bloomberg) --

Malawi’s incoming president called off plans to hold an inauguration ceremony as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surges.

Lazarus Chakwera, the surprise winner of last month’s court-ordered election rerun, had planned to be sworn-in at a 40,000-seat soccer stadium in the capital, Lilongwe, on Monday. Instead, he’ll take the oath of office at an army barracks with 100 people in attendance, he said.

Malawi reported 1,613 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, up 7.7% from the day before.

