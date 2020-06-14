(Bloomberg) --

Malawi’s Chief Justice, Andrew Nyirenda, was placed on leave just weeks before an election re-run ordered by the courts.

Nyirenda led the court that annulled Mutharika’s election victory last year and ordered a re-run. The new election is scheduled for June 23.

The judge, who was due to retire in September 2021, was ordered to go on leave because he had accumulated more leave days than the remainder of his working days until retirement, the government said in a statement on Sunday. President Peter Mutharika can now appoint a replacement.

“This is wrong. It’s got to do with the election,” said Wesley Mwafulirwa, a human rights lawyer on Malawi who has been involved in court cases involving the election. “The president himself has been going flat out against the judiciary.”

Mutharika’s election victory was marred by a raft of irregularities, including the use of correctional fluid to alter tallies. The decision marks only the second time an African nation has annulled a presidential ballot, and has been hailed as a boost to democracy on a continent where political processes are often abused.

The election was overturned after the main opposition Malawi Congress Party, led by Lazarus Chakwera, and the United Transformation Movement, headed by Saulos Chilima, approached the courts.

