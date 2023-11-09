(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia Airlines is considering ordering as many as 45 new aircraft — 35 narrowbodies and 10 twin-aisle jets — to support its long-term growth plans, Group Managing Director Izham Ismail told Bloomberg News.

The widebody order would be for delivery from 2030, Ismail said Thursday at the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines’ annual meeting in Singapore. For the single-aisle jets, the carrier will contact manufacturers for bids in the first quarter of 2024 and aim for first deliveries in 2028, he said.

Malaysia Airlines already has 20 Airbus SE A330neos on order and 25 Boeing Co. 737 Max jets due to join its fleet. The Max deliveries have been held up by bulkhead checks, but the airline expects the first to come within a week.

