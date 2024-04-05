Malaysia Airports May Be Privatised Before GIP Stake Sale: Edge

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia Airports Bhd. could be privatized by its major shareholders before a stake sale to private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, according to a report in The Edge that cited unidentified sources.

Sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. and its largest pension fund, Employees Provident Fund, will play a “key role” in the privatization exercise before a 30% stake is sold to GIP, the publication quoted the sources as saying.

GIP could play a part in running the company after it buys the stake, according to the report.

Read: Khazanah, EPF to Run Malaysia Airports With PE Firm GIP: Edge

Khazanah owns a 33.24% stake in MAHB, while EPF holds 7.04%. Malaysia’s other pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan Diperbadankan has a 7.11% holding.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.