(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is set to widen its vaccine roll-out to those as young as five years old after it granted conditional registration for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Cominarty 10mcg vaccine.

The national Drug Control Authority also issued conditional registration to CanSino Biologics’ vaccine as a booster shot for adults over the age of 18, said Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement Thursday NOTE: This is in addition to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines already approved for booster doses

The conditional registration requires continuous monitoring and evaluation of the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccines

Malaysia will avoid reimposing a lockdown as much as possible despite the spread of the omicron variant, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a briefing Thursday The majority of the cases stem from pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia; 14% of them were unvaccinated and in violation of government rules Malaysia is suspending for one month all religious pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia effective Saturday, and reviewing its virus protocols on the matter Malaysia has a total 245 omicron cases, 12 of which are local transmissions



