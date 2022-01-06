12h ago
Malaysia Approves Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine for 5 to 11 Year Olds
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is set to widen its vaccine roll-out to those as young as five years old after it granted conditional registration for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Cominarty 10mcg vaccine.
- The national Drug Control Authority also issued conditional registration to CanSino Biologics’ vaccine as a booster shot for adults over the age of 18, said Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement Thursday
- NOTE: This is in addition to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines already approved for booster doses
- The conditional registration requires continuous monitoring and evaluation of the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccines
- Malaysia will avoid reimposing a lockdown as much as possible despite the spread of the omicron variant, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a briefing Thursday
- The majority of the cases stem from pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia; 14% of them were unvaccinated and in violation of government rules
- Malaysia is suspending for one month all religious pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia effective Saturday, and reviewing its virus protocols on the matter
- Malaysia has a total 245 omicron cases, 12 of which are local transmissions
