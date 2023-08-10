(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia banned Swatch Group’s products which contain LGBTQ+ elements after confiscating pride-themed watches made by the Swiss company in May, as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government to keep conservative voters happy.

The ban also applies to materials including boxes, wrappers and accessories related to LGBTQ+ themes, the home ministry said in a statement on Thursday. A person who owns, produces or distributes such products made by Swatch could face up to three years in jail or a maximum fine of 20,000 ringgit ($4,376), the ministry said.

The ban comes days before six of Malaysia’s 13 states hold elections for their respective assemblies. Resurgent support for conservative, pro-Malay opposition parties has raised the stakes for Anwar, and his alliances need to win in at least three of the states to ensure the unity government’s stability.

The home ministry in May seized pride-themed watches from the Swatch’s branches in the country. Swatch Malaysia sought a court order to quash the seizures and the return of the 172 timepieces worth 64,795 ringgit.

Malaysia’s government remains committed to curbing the spread of elements that is said are “harmful” to the nation’s morality and public interest. Those so-called elements are promoting, supporting and normalizing the LGBTQ+ movement, “which is not accepted” by the general public, the home ministry said in the statement. Same-sex intercourse and marriage are outlawed in the majority-Muslim country.

