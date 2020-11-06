(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia on Friday unveiled a 2021 budget that will increase spending on social sectors and infrastructure to help reverse the $365 billion economy’s slide into recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 322.54 billion ringgit ($78 billion) spending plan is 8.5% larger than the one proposed a year ago, although additional stimulus since then has narrowed the difference. The fiscal deficit is projected at 5.4% of gross domestic product, down from 6% expected this year, the finance ministry said in the report released alongside the budget.

“The socioeconomic impact of the pandemic is expected to run its course until next year,” Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in the report. “Hence, the 2021 budget will still focus on protecting lives and livelihood, with additional measures to cope with the lingering effects of the pandemic on the economy as a whole.”

Expectations are high the government’s first national budget since the pandemic hit will contain measures to tackle unemployment -- at 4.7% in July and August after hitting a record 5.3% in May -- while supporting an economy showing some signs of recovery. The spending plan will also put Muhyiddin’s razor-thin majority to the test amid discontent from the premier’s biggest ally and opposition parties.

Combined with $73 billion of stimulus announced earlier this year, the budget will help the economy grow 6.5%-7.5% next year, the government estimates. That outlook hinges on controlling the pandemic and on a sustained recovery in global demand.

The forecast marks a sharp rebound from the 4.5% contraction in GDP forecast by the government for this year, the sharpest since 2006. The central bank earlier this week projected the economy would shrink 3.5% to 5.5% in 2020.

Other budget proposals:

The government is earmarking 69 billion ringgit for development spending -- up 38% from 2020 -- with 15 billion ringgit to be spent on transport. Another 17 billion ringgit will be channeled to a Covid-19 Fund set up earlier this year, while spending on healthcare is being bumped up 64% to 4.7 billion ringgit.

The budget boosts spending on the social sector by 40.7% and transport by 47.5%; spending on trade and industry is set to rise by 28%

Government revenue is expected to increase 4.2% to 236.9 billion ringgit. Tax collection is seen rebounding, although non-tax revenue is forecast to drop by 15.5% next year, mainly due to a lower investment income. Dividends from Petronas are estimated to shrink by almost half, to 18 billion ringgit

Retail inflation is expected to average 2.5% in 2021, because of better economic prospects and higher crude oil prices, compared with -1% this year

The 2020 revenue is projected to fall by 14% to 227.3 billion ringgit. The government pared this year’s forecast by 17.2 billion ringgit because of poor tax collection amid the pandemic



