Malaysia Busts Fake Vaccine Certificate Ring, Arrests Doctor
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia police arrested a doctor and seized 1,900 Covid-19 vaccination certificates believed to be fake in the Terengganu state, Berita Harian newspaper reported Monday.
- The police raided the private clinic after receiving information about the doctor issuing certificates to those who didn’t want to get inoculated, the report cited the state police chief as saying
- The 51-year-old doctor is suspected of running this business online since September, with each certificate costing between 400 ringgit to 600 ringgit
