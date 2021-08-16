13m ago
Malaysia Cabinet Has Tendered Resignation to King, Minister Says
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet submitted its resignation to the nation’s king, according to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
“Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation,” Khairy said in an Instagram story post on Monday.
