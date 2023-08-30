(Bloomberg) -- Bank Negara Malaysia said Adnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid will serve as deputy governor for three years from Sept. 1, according to a statement from the central bank.

  • Adnan Zaylani will oversee the Financial Markets and Development sectors
  • He will be a member of BNM’s Board of Directors and continue to serve on various committees
  • Adnan Zaylani joined BNM in 1994 and is currently the chairman of the Financial Markets Committee
  • He holds a Master of Public Policy from the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford
  • NOTE: Malaysia Names Abdul Rasheed as Central Bank Governor (1)

