(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia and China have agreed in principal to mutually recognize their vaccination digital certificates, or Covid-19 health certification, Malaysia Foreign Affairs Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a briefing during his visit to China.

  • This would facilitate cross-border movement between Malaysia and China in the near future
  • Malaysia, China have established a high-level committee on post Covid-19 cooperation
    • The committee will be co-chaired by both foreign ministers of Malaysia
    • It will oversee the implementation of all understandings and provide policy guidance for Malaysia-China relations
      • This will include pandemic preparedness and response, trade and investment, commodity, food security, science, technology and innovation, travel facilitation and Belt and Road project
    • Initial focus is on laying a foundation for reciprocal visits by their leaders
  • Malaysia considering to add the amount and further expand the application of second and third generation Chinese-made vaccines
  • Both sides agreed to finalize the standard operating procedures and early conclusion to negotiations on a reciprocal green lane between Malaysia and China
  • Malaysia and China underscored the need for peace to be restored in Myanmar as well as the fostering of a collective development agenda
    • Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to pursue dialog and discussions among the parties concerned in the South China Sea, in accordance with the universally recognized principles of international laws
    • Both agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region
  • NOTE: Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister to Visit China on April 1-2

