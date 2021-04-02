Apr 2, 2021
Malaysia, China Agree on Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia and China have agreed in principal to mutually recognize their vaccination digital certificates, or Covid-19 health certification, Malaysia Foreign Affairs Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a briefing during his visit to China.
- This would facilitate cross-border movement between Malaysia and China in the near future
- Malaysia, China have established a high-level committee on post Covid-19 cooperation
- The committee will be co-chaired by both foreign ministers of Malaysia
- It will oversee the implementation of all understandings and provide policy guidance for Malaysia-China relations
- This will include pandemic preparedness and response, trade and investment, commodity, food security, science, technology and innovation, travel facilitation and Belt and Road project
- Initial focus is on laying a foundation for reciprocal visits by their leaders
- Malaysia considering to add the amount and further expand the application of second and third generation Chinese-made vaccines
- Both sides agreed to finalize the standard operating procedures and early conclusion to negotiations on a reciprocal green lane between Malaysia and China
- Malaysia and China underscored the need for peace to be restored in Myanmar as well as the fostering of a collective development agenda
- Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to pursue dialog and discussions among the parties concerned in the South China Sea, in accordance with the universally recognized principles of international laws
- Both agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region
- NOTE: Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister to Visit China on April 1-2
