(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia and China have agreed in principal to mutually recognize their vaccination digital certificates, or Covid-19 health certification, Malaysia Foreign Affairs Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a briefing during his visit to China.

This would facilitate cross-border movement between Malaysia and China in the near future

Malaysia, China have established a high-level committee on post Covid-19 cooperation The committee will be co-chaired by both foreign ministers of Malaysia It will oversee the implementation of all understandings and provide policy guidance for Malaysia-China relations This will include pandemic preparedness and response, trade and investment, commodity, food security, science, technology and innovation, travel facilitation and Belt and Road project Initial focus is on laying a foundation for reciprocal visits by their leaders

Malaysia considering to add the amount and further expand the application of second and third generation Chinese-made vaccines

Both sides agreed to finalize the standard operating procedures and early conclusion to negotiations on a reciprocal green lane between Malaysia and China

Malaysia and China underscored the need for peace to be restored in Myanmar as well as the fostering of a collective development agenda Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to pursue dialog and discussions among the parties concerned in the South China Sea, in accordance with the universally recognized principles of international laws Both agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region

NOTE: Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister to Visit China on April 1-2

