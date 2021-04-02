Apr 2, 2021
Malaysia Conditionally Allows AstraZeneca Vaccine
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has granted conditional registration to the AstraZeneca vaccine supplied through the Covax facility by manufacturer SK Bioscience Co Ltd, Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement Friday.
- The national pharmaceutical regulatory agency will now and then monitor, evaluate additional and latest data on the vaccine
- NOTE: Malaysia to Double AstraZeneca Vaccine Order Through Covax (2)
