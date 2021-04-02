(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has granted conditional registration to the AstraZeneca vaccine supplied through the Covax facility by manufacturer SK Bioscience Co Ltd, Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement Friday.

  • The national pharmaceutical regulatory agency will now and then monitor, evaluate additional and latest data on the vaccine
  • NOTE: Malaysia to Double AstraZeneca Vaccine Order Through Covax (2)

