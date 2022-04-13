(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s police ruled out offering plea bargains with any party linked to the investigation involving Nicky Liow, who was charged with 26 counts of money laundering by a court on Tuesday.

Liow, known to have close links with a Macau-based crime boss Wan Kuok-Koi, was one of the nation’s most wanted men for allegedly running a syndicate that scammed hundreds of victims in Malaysia, according to local media.

Liow surrendered on Monday in Kuala Lumpur after being on the run for a year, according to a statement from the police. The 34-year old was later brought to the Shah Alam session court in the Selangor state, where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on bail, local media reported.

Liow was put under investigation in March 2021 for his involvement in organized crime and cases under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, the police said. As many as 116 individuals were arrested in the various raids but Liow managed to escape, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Director Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said in the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.