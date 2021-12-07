(Bloomberg) -- A Malaysia court upheld former leader Najib Razak’s guilty verdict from the first of a series of trials linked to troubled state fund 1MDB.

Najib failed to overturn his 12-year prison sentence after the Court of Appeal Wednesday maintained he was guilty of all seven charges in the case involving 42 million ringgit ($10 million) of funds belonging to SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

Najib’s interest in SRC went beyond his public office, Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil said, reading from a 200-page judgement. “We are in full agreement that Najib knew that funds entering his personal accounts are proceeds from unlawful activities.”

